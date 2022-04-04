Omicron BA.2 subvariant dominant strain in Regina wastewater: U of R

The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is the dominant COVID-19 strain in the city, the latest wastewater analysis from the University of Regina shows.

The school said 67 per cent of the COVID-19 load detected in the wastewater was BA.2, while 25 per cent was the initial Omicron BA.1 variant.

BA.2 was also found to be the dominant strain in Moose Jaw and Swift Current, the U of R said in a Facebook post.

The U of R also said overall viral levels have increased and remain high. Peak viral levels were observed in December 2020 and April 2021.

COVID-19 has been tracked in Regina’s wastewater since August of 2020.