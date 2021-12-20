Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Regina elementary school

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has detected a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a Regina elementary school.

A spokesperson for Regina Public Schools confirmed a letter from the SHA was sent out to parents at Grant Road Elementary School regarding a possible exposure to the variant between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16.

It states an Omicron case was detected in the Grade 6/7 classroom at Grant Road School, and all students and staff in that class are considered close contacts.

If not fully vaccinated, close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days from their last exposure. If fully vaccinated, the SHA says it is “highly recommended” that close contacts self-isolate.

Epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine said self-isolation is necessary for fully vaccinated close contacts because data shows two doses are less effective against Omicron that other variants. Muhajarine adds students five to 11 years old are more vulnerable than anyone with two or three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would say protection is really having a third dose, a booster dose. That’s how things have evolved,” Muhajarine said.

“Is being fully vaccinated even helpful anymore because we know a third dose, a booster dose is what is needed right now?”

A spokesperson for the school division says this case will not impact classes, as schools are on a holiday break until Jan. 4.​