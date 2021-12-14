Omicron COVID-19 variant reported in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

One case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is being reported in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Monday that it was only a matter of time before the variant would arrive in Windsor-Essex.“It’s likely by the end of the month Omicron will be the most dominant strain in the province,” said Nesathurai.

Omicron has also been detected in other health unit regions in southwestern Ontario, including Middlesex-London.

"This morning the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in a resident of Windsor and Essex County,” WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said in a statement. “The emergence of Omicron serves as a reminder of how quickly things continue to change during the pandemic. As we fully expect Omicron will become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the coming weeks the importance of getting vaccinated with first, second, or third doses as soon as possible cannot be over-emphasized.”

WECHU says a Variant of Concern (VOC) confirmed case is defined as a COVID-19 case where a designated VOC was detected by whole genome sequencing (WGS) of their SARS-CoV-2 positive specimen with their lineage identified.

“If you have not been fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible. If you are eligible for a booster dose, please book your appointment as soon as possible to provide yourself with this extra layer of protection,” Dupuis said.

Before the arrival of Omicron (B.1.1.529), the VOCs detected in the region were Delta (B.1.617.2), Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1) and Kappa (B.1.617.1).