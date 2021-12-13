Omicron dominant: MLHU reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 75 new COVID-19 cases Monday after more than 100 were reported over the weekend.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,418 cases and 255 related deaths (none new), with 14,718 cases resolved leaving 445 active. The vast majority of active cases, 337, are in the City of London.

Over the weekend, 43 new cases were reported Saturday and 58 on Sunday, though no new deaths were reported.

The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 46.6, up from 37.7 on Friday, a high not seen since late May.

MLHU Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said Monday the Omicron variant is showing increasing rates of transmission, two to three times higher than the Delta variant.

"In the face of the Omicron variant we are seeing exponential growth (of cases) in our region and across the province. I now consider the Omicron variant to be the dominant strain in our region and it is rapidly becoming the dominant strain across the province."

The MLHU is also changing case management as it is assuming all cases now to be the Omicron variant.

"Effective today all close contacts, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to quarantine for 10 days after their last exposure to an individual with COVID-19. They will also be asked to be tested on or after the seventh day following their exposure in order to exit quarantine."

Summers added that close contacts may be notified by the person who tested positive and not the MLHU, and should take the required precautions seriously.

Fortunately, hospitalizations do not yet appear to be increasing apace with cases, yet. The London Health Sciences Centre reports it has 13 inpatients with COVID-19, one more than Friday, with five or fewer in adult Critical, Children's Hospital or pediatric Critical Care. Eleven staff have tested positive. At St. Joseph's Health Care only one staff case was reported as of Thursday and no patient cases.

Still, Summers said hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator, and likely won't be seen until a further rise in case counts.

School outbreaks are active at Byron Northview Public School, Delaware Central School, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, Mountsfield Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, St. Nicholas Catholic School and West Oaks French Immersion Public School.

Outbreaks at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and Tecumseh Public School have been declared over.

While some student were returning to school Monday after week-long closures, new closures were also announced at several schools in the region.

Meanwhile three child care centres: Kidzone Day Care Centre, Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre – Summerside and Wortley YMCA Child Care Centre are also in outbreak.

Outbreaks also continue at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Delaware Hall, as well as at Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting active outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as schools including; St. Joseph's Catholic School in Tillsonburg, Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer, South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg and St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne.

And the MLHU is investigating a possible COVID-19 exposure at a recent minor hockey tournament in London. The Dan Pulham Tournament ran from Dec. 3-5.

The health unit is reaching out to all close contacts, but says attendees should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

So far 18 cases have been linked to the tournament, four connected to a team in Middlesex-London, and 14 to a team from Waterloo.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 74 new (three-day total), 225 active, 5,706 total, 5,375 resolved, 106 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 16 new, 76 active, 2,639 total, 2,536 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 115 active, 3,634 total, 3,453 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth –82 active, 2,661 total, 2,509 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 77 active, 4,517 total, 4,362 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 1,536 new COVID-19 infections Monday as the positivity rate hit its highest level in months.