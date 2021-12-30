Omicron-related death reported in Kingston, Ont.

Health officials in Kingston, Ont. say one of the recent COVID-19 related deaths in the city over the Christmas holidays is linked to the Omicron variant of concern.

Medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza didn't provide any other details about the patient who died during a media briefing on Thursday.

“One omicron variant in an older adult. And sincere condolences.”

Dr. Oglaza says the death does show that the community needs to be careful with COVID-19 transmission involving the vulnerable population.

"This serves as a reminder that there are very frail individuals in our community who are at greater risk, that risk is not necessarily that high for the general population but we must be mindful of those among us that are at that increased risk," said Oglaza.

The death was one of six deaths linked to COVID-19 reported just after Christmas. The other five deaths were related to the Delta variant.

Oglaza said he believes the new death is one of the first in Ontario linked to the Omicron variant.

News of the death comes as the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reports 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Ninety-nine of the 291 cases involve residents between the ages of 18 and 29.

Three new patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Omicron is now the dominant strain for COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

Queen's University infectious disease specialist Dr. Gerald Evans expects the region to eventually become a case study for the rest of the province.

"The province is going to be about two weeks behind where we are at the moment, and so watching the south east part of Ontario to see how it will come out of Omicron will give you a better picture of how the province will look coming out of omicron," said Dr. Evans.

Oglaza is reminding residents the city is not in the clear yet, and cases are expected to rise in the next few weeks.

