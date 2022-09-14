Omicron-specific booster now available for eligible New Brunswickers

Eligible New Brunswickers now have the option to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, which protects against the original strain and the Omicron variant of the virus.

In a news release, the New Brunswick government says appointments will be available this week.

Before now, only monovalent vaccines, which protect against just one strain of COVID-19, were available in New Brunswick.

Eligible New Brunswickers can make an appointment for the bivalent booster vaccine as long as five months have passed since their last dose.

The following New Brunswick residents are eligible for the vaccine:

people aged 50 and older

youth aged 12 to 17 who are immunocompromised or have a high-risk medical condition

people aged 18 and older who live in a First Nations community

New Brunswickers living in a long-term care facility will be offered a bivalent booster, along with their influenza vaccine, starting in October.

“Vaccines are our best defence against severe outcomes, so we are pleased to now offer bivalent vaccines to eligible New Brunswickers to give people an extra layer of protection,” said Dr. Arifur Rahman, the acting deputy chief medical officer of health, in a news release Wednesday.

“All New Brunswickers should ensure they are up to date on all their vaccines, including COVID-19 boosters.”

Rahman says eligibility will be expanded as more bivalent vaccines become available. However, he adds people who become eligible for a booster dose this fall should not delay getting their planned COVID-19 vaccination in anticipation of a bivalent vaccine.

Booster doses are available at all participating pharmacies and through appointments offered by Public Health in some areas of New Brunswick.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found online.