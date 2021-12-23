Omicron spread means no more Santa visits at Chinook Centre

If you're setting out for Chinook Centre in search of a last-minute visit with Santa, you're driving toward disappointment.

That's because a spokesperson for Cadillac Fairview, which owns the mall, confirmed Wednesday that COVID-19 has caused Santa to be cancelled for the second year in a row.

"We can confirm that as of today, out of an abundance of caution, CF Chinook Centre has closed the Santa Experience due to COVID-19 protocols and will not be reopening for the remainder of the season. All impacted clients have been notified of the closure.

"We understand this news may be disappointing for families, but Cadillac Fairview is dedicated to protecting the health and well-being of all clients, guests and employees. We appreciate the patience and support of our local community."

A second spokesperson said Santa is continuing to take requests at Southcentre Mall.