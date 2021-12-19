Omicron Variant Impacting final push for the London Business Cares Food Drive

During a make or break time for the London Business Cares Food Drive (LBCFD), a new COVID-19 variant is impacting the campaign.

The final week's push turns to cash and cheques, but financial contributions are currently down compared to a year ago.

"Omicron really is having people worried and rightfully so," said Wayne Dunn, the campaign chair of the LBCFD. "We get it, but there's more concern with that [Omicron] and keeping businesses open than there is right now with Christmas or the Business Cares Food Drive."

This week, a Tampon Tuesday event had lower attendance than usual and Friday's 'Be a Fan, Bring a Can' event at the London Knights game would have been massive, but they got zero when the game was canceled.

The positive news is the food donations have been excellent."Our grocery weekend held two weeks ago, we were up a remarkable seven per cent," said Dunn. "That was massive, but what we have found is that financial donations that normally come in from business both small, medium and large hasn't been anywhere near where it was this time last year."

The cash and cheques are important down the stretch because people need more than non-perishable food.

"The fresh food and the protein the meat is really what makes a big difference for families," said Chantell Carreiro, a volunteer leader at the London Food Bank.

"It's really expensive to be able to make those purchases."

Dunn says the money that comes in late is used to buy 80 per cent of the eggs and milk.

"Some food bank programs that we do are refreshing our harvest programs," said Dunn. "We purchased the greenhouse projects last year but a lot of this money is used for existing food projects that we do and to purchase food that we haven't collected in the last three weeks."The campaign wraps up Dec. 22 with delivery of dozens of boxes worth of food to the London Food Bank from its warehouse at Edge Automation.

Any last minute donations can be made by dropping off money at 363 Sovereign Rd. on Monday or Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by visiting https://businesscares.ca/.

"We also can use some more baby food products, food, diapers and toilet paper is always one of those things that the volunteers get excited to be able to hand out because it's one of the things that families always need, but we don't often get ," said Carreiro.

Campaign chair Wayne Dunn was at @LiUNA1059 this morning, receiving a generous donation of $20,000 from manager Brandon MacKinnon on behalf of the membership to support Business Cares. This will help the @LondonFoodBank1 in so many ways! Thank you for your support. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/xO3O1DQGdJ