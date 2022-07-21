Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
Between June 26 and July 16, the province reported 14 deaths related to the virus. An additional eight deaths were added in that time frame, but the province said those occured between Sept. 5, 2021 and June 25, 2022 and were not previously reported.
The province said test positivity increased from 3.8 to 4.0 per cent. The largest increases were seen in the south west and central west regions.
COVID-19 related hospital admissions are up from 67 to 76 per week during the three week period. Intensive care admissions increased from four patients to five.
Omicron variants are the dominant sublineages detected in the province, specifically the BA.4/BA.5 strains. They increased from 3.6 per cent from June 19-25, to 65.9 per cent from June 26-16.
The province is reminding residents that people 12 years and older are eligible for their third COVID-19 doses while those 50 years and older are eligible for fourth doses.
-
Heavy rainfall leads to flood damage in Sask.Heavy rainfall has been an increasing issue for those in Saskatchewan as flood damage is becoming all too common in the province.
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visitEdmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
-
New data reveals how much money you need to make to afford a house in TorontoNew data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
-
La Ronge RCMP investigate suspicious deathLa Ronge RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police sayPolice are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency processLaurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
-
Air restrictions and marine exclusions in place in Alberta during Papal visitThe Papal visit will bring traffic delays on many Alberta roads, but police are reminding Albertans there will be airspace restrictions and marine exclusions as well.
-
Defence wraps cross-examination of Virtanen accuser as B.C. trial continuesThe defence lawyer for former a Vancouver Canuck has wrapped up his cross-examination of the woman who has accused Jake Virtanen of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and the Crown closed its case later in the afternoon.
-
Here's how much you'd need to earn per year to buy a home in VancouverA just-published report suggests those hoping to buy an average home in Vancouver need to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.