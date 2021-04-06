On 3rd anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Trudeau encourages Canadians to 'take a moment' to 'remember'

On the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is encouraging Canadians to take a moment to remember.

On April 6, 2018 a semi crashed into the Humboldt Broncos' team bus, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

"On this solemn anniversary, we remember those taken from us far too soon," Trudeau said in a statement.

"What happened that day left scars that will never fully heal but, through the pain, all Canadians came together.

"Across the country, people left hockey sticks on their front porches to pay tribute to those who were lost."

Trudeau also referenced the outpouring of donations which came in the wake of the tragedy.

Trudeau closed his statement by encouraging people across the country to "take a moment" to reflect on the tragedy and "remember those we lost, and think of everyone whose lives were forever changed.

"To them and all those who continue to recover and rebuild: you are an enduring example of resilience to us all – you are Humboldt strong.”

The City of Humboldt is planning a virtual ceremony to mark the anniversary of the crash.

The city planned the memorial in collaboration with representatives of the victims’ families, the city said in a Facebook post announcing the event.

Starting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the service will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

Bells will be tolled in Humboldt at 4:50 p.m., the approximate time of the crash.

"We encourage bells to be tolled in all communities and to observe a moment of silence at the same approximate moment, if possible," the city's post said.