On a midnight run to Montreal

Running in the dark of night across the miles from Toronto to Montreal is one way of testing your physical and mental mettle.

"Why at night? It makes it that much more challenging," said Josie Patera, a Me Versus Me running group member.

"You really have to talk yourself through it."

Patera is one of 14 members of Group B of the Me Versus Me group who will be leaving Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square at 9 p.m. October 19.

Followed closely by an RV, the team will share the running of the approximately 640 kilometres, with each member running roughly 50 to 60 kilometres over three days.

In the ultra-relay Run to Montreal, there will be 12 teams, each with six-to-12 runners, who will run to the summit of Mount Royal in downtown Montreal.

"It's our first time doing it – we've been training a lot. It's very different than running during the day. But we support each other like family."

Patera's daughter Isabella Shettler, 20, will join the team to run with her mother.

"It's the first time we've run together, so it will be a memory we can share," Patera said.

The Me Versus Me team is raising funds for the Yellow Brick House, a women's and children's shelter in Richmond Hill.

"We chose the Yellow Brick House because it's a shelter, and it offers security for women fleeing violence and abuse in the home," said Patera. "I have a dear friend who lost her mother due to violence in the home. So we're completing the run and hopefully giving a donation to the Yellow Brick House, too."