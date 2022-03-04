'On a path to truth and reconciliation': Piikani Nation gifts sacred eagle feather to Calgary police

Officials with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) hope a special gift given to the organization by the Piikani Nation will help them take another step toward inclusivity.

On Thursday, an Elder from the Piikani Nation gifted the CPS with an eagle feather, telling members of its story in a traditional Blackfoot ceremony.

The feather was accepted by Chief Const. Mark Neufeld under the supervision and consultation of local traditional knowledge keepers.

"Our service is grateful to receive these teachings, and yesterday’s ceremony signified our shared journey on a path to truth and reconciliation," said a Friday news release.

The gifted eagle feather will allow CPS to integrate an Indigenous ceremonial practice into major ceremonial events.

The stewards of the eagle feather will be Neufeld, Staff Sgt. Travis Juska, Sgt. Jason Hiscock, Sgt. Alan Chamberlain, Const. Justin Thomson, Insp. Nadine Wager and Staff Sgt. Sarah Roe.

All seven reaffirmed their officer oath Thursday using the sacred eagle feather.

"We would like to thank local elders and traditional knowledge keepers from Treaty 7 for sharing their experiences and wisdom with us as we work to find our way back to being equal partners and honouring one another’s traditional ways," said CPS.

The CPS also acknowledged the recent confirmation of anomalies consistent with unmarked graves at a former residential school near High Prairie.

"This reminds us that these dark periods of the past are living trauma for many Indigenous people today, and our service will continue to engage and support Indigenous community members in the hope of moving forward together, in a good way."