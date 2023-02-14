iHeartRadio

On anniversary of Trudeau's invocation of Emergencies Act, anticipation builds for release of commission report


On the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, anticipation is building for the release of the national inquiry's report into the historic series of events surrounding the powers used to end 'Freedom Convoy' Ottawa occupation and Canada-U.S. border blockades.
