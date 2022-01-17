On 'Blue Monday,’ here are some ways to beat the winter doldrums

Whether it’s going for a hike or just stepping outdoors for some fresh air, the Nature Conservancy of Canada is encouraging people to get outside to avoid the 'Blue Monday' feeling.

“Going outside is one of those ways to, if not curb some of those seasonal affective disorder feelings, it’s a way to at least interrupt them for a moment and breathe in some fresh air,” said Jensen Edwards, national media relations manager for the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

“By going outside and interacting with nature, you are departing from the stresses of day-to-day work, you’re also breathing in fresh air and seeing things beyond the confines of your own home.”

Local experts in the north told CTV News northerners often feel the effects of winter, and adapting to it is key to getting through the dark and cold days.

“When we’re in denial about it, we’re not going to adapt to it, so adapting is absolutely necessary,” said Natalie Lebel a registered psychotherapist and owner of Being Human: Psychotherapy and Consulting Services.

For those who don’t want to embrace the outdoors, Lebel said there are ways to avoid feeling depressed and anxious while staying inside.

“Doing things like crafts, knitting, organizing, because this is historically a time when we are supposed to be inside,” she said.

“Try to find things indoors that are going to keep you in the present.”

The Nature Conservancy of Canada said that since the pandemic began in March 2020, close to 40 per cent more people said they are spending more time outdoors.