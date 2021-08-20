On-campus advance voting to return to Calgary post-secondary institutions

The Calgary Student Alliance (CSA) is welcoming the news that students at four post-secondary institutions in Calgary will have an on-campus option for advance voting in the upcoming municipal election.

The alliance, comprised of student union members, confirms that Elections Calgary reversed its decision and will now host two days of Vote Anywhere advance voting at the schools.

"This is a big win for students," said Marley Gillies, University of Calgary Students' Union VP external. "Without advocacy from the SU and the Calgary Student Alliance we know that Elections Calgary would not have offered on campus voting at all.

"I would like to thank the Returning Officer and Elections Calgary for working with us to find a solution that doesn’t leave students behind when it comes to voter accessibility."

Advanced voting was also available on-campus for the 2017 municipal election.

CSA representatives say they appreciate the support they received from several mayoral candidates and current councillors.