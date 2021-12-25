On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic's end, peace dialogues
Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world's conflicts.
Skier stuck overnight in B.C.’s Suicide Gully hikes out with help from local search and rescue groupLocal search and rescue teams performed what some would call a Christmas miracle, saving a skier who ended up stranded on a North Vancouver mountain.
More Salmonella illness cases in Western Canada linked to frozen kernel corn brandThe Public Health Agency of Canada says its investigation into a salmonella outbreak in Western Canada has determined that 84 people have become ill this fall from the bacteria.
Canadians met with deep cold, freezing rain on Christmas DayCanadians in several parts of the country were met with extreme cold, freezing rain or fog as they celebrated Christmas on Saturday.
Hockey Canada, Alberta put pandemic hockey know-how to the test again in EdmontonAlberta is about to host a third pandemic International Ice Hockey Federation tournament armed with experience from the first two, but with the ice still shifting underfoot.
'There is hope for a brighter future:' Kenney wishes Albertans a Merry ChristmasPremier Jason Kenney delivered his annual holiday greeting Christmas morning in which he reflected on recent challenges and spoke of better days to come.
Boxing Day shopping likely to be 'subdued' this year amid COVID-19, supply chain issues: expertThis Boxing Day will be a 'little bit muted,' compared to other years amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and global supply chain issues, according to a retail expert.
'Tis the season for Christmas at the movies, but check local COVID-19 restrictionsCanadians hoping to continue their long tradition of heading to the movies on Christmas Day will have to mask up and check their local restrictions.
Feel-good stories of 2021: From life-saving animals to gold-medal winsFrom life-saving animals to gold-medal-winning performances, 2021 saw its fair share of lighthearted and inspiring moments — in spite of a year still dominated by the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st starsThe world's largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.