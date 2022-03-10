On-demand transit project launching in Tecumseh
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Tecumseh Transit is launching an on-demand service and waiving fares for the first month.
The current waiving of fares for using the Tecumseh Transit Service, implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue until March 28.
The same day, Tecumseh Transit will launch an on-demand service along the existing route.
Officials say the on-demand service will be free for the first month to encourage riders to use it.
Computer algorithms will be used to respond to requests, which can be made using an app or by phoning a call-in centre. Requests can be made from 45 minutes to one week in advance.
The pilot project will continue until the end of this year. After that time, it will be evaluated and a report prepared for Tecumseh council.
