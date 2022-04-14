On-duty Hamilton police officer delivers baby boy
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby Neufeld
A Hamilton Police officer unexpectedly helped welcome a baby boy into the world after he was first on the scene to a call for a woman in labour earlier this month.
According to police, officers received a call reporting a woman in labour in Hamilton on April 5.
Hamilton police constable Michael McLellan, a former paramedic, was first to arrive on scene and was “just in time to help Dad cut the cord," police said.
After the delivery, Hamilton paramedics transported the mother and baby to hospital.
“You never know what’s going to happen during a shift,” Hamilton police said in a tweet issued Thursday.
