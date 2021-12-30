On New Year's Eve, find a better option than driving impaired: SGI

Whether you’re at a house party, a bar, restaurant or show, a safe ride home should be part of everyone's evening plans this New Year's Eve, according to SGI.

“However you party on New Year's Eve, we want to make sure you plan a safe ride,” said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

“There’s always a better option than driving impaired.”

SGI provided additional funding in December to screen drivers for alcohol and drug use.

Police are also using “stealthy methods” to catch impaired drivers, such as officers in unmarked vehicles near bars and other high consumption locations, McMurchy said.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 25 Saskatoon Police Service says they’ve charged 11 drivers with impaired driving offences and suspended the licenses of 39 drivers for drugs and alcohol violations.

“In Saskatchewan, there is zero-tolerance towards driving with any drugs in your system which includes THC from cannabis or any illicit drug,” said Saskatoon Police Service Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar.

He says the SPS held police check stops at least twice a week throughout December.

The cities of Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw are offering free bus rides on public transit on New Year's Eve.