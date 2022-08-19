'On pace to set a record': 2022 could be Winnipeg's rainiest year ever
Winnipeggers who feel like 2022 has been the rainiest year they’ve ever experienced might actually be onto something.
According to numbers from Environment Canada, the city is on track for its wettest year yet.
Danielle Desjardins, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said so far this year there’s been 642 millimetres of precipitation in Winnipeg.
To date, the most precipitation the city has ever received was in 1962, when it got 723.3 mm throughout the entire year. This means if Winnipeg gets over 81.3 mm of rain over the next 4.5 months, it will surpass this record.
“We are on pace to set a record,” Desjardins said in an interview on Friday.
“But of course, we obviously won’t know until the end of the year.”
The meteorologist added that the city is “well above” average when it comes to this year’s rainfall.
She noted that in June 2022, Winnipeg received 116 mm of rain, which is well above the 30-year June average of 90 mm.
In July, the city received 85.8 mm of precipitation, which is also above the 30-year average of 79.5 mm.
The average amount of precipitation Winnipeg gets in a year is 521.1 mm.
-
Cirque du Soleil makes its return to GatineauCirque du Soleil's "Kooza" runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 25 at the Zibi site in Gatineau, Que.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa ValleyReal estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
-
Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fireCrews are on hand at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast Calgary.
-
'Everyone deserves it': Business owners work to bring clean water to First Nations communitiesWith more than two dozen First Nation communities in Canada still under drinking water advisories, two Indigenous business leaders are doing their part to change that.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over RedblacksTaylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
-
Handguns, ammunition discovered in two residences at Perley Health in OttawaPerley Health says Ottawa police are investigating after handguns, rifles, knives and ammunition were found in two residences at its Russell Road campus.
-
Tim White is not slowing downFor 47 years, he's been coaching power skating in North Bay.
-
Part of Highway 1A closed due to serious collisionHighway 1A between Morley Road and Highway 1X is currently closed after a serious collision Friday night.
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoosThis week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.