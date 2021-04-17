On the farm market in Timmins allows people to shop outside

COVID-19 heath restrictions have tightened up in Ontario, but in Timmins, there is still a sense of freedom on Acres of Dreams Farm.

“I try to avoid going to places where there will be a lot of people so this is perfect. It’s outdoors, it’s much safer," said Penny Paquette of Timmins.

Farmers provide an essential service and the Schmidts have teamed up with Sunrise Orchards and Produce from Smooth Rock Falls to give people the option of shopping outside on the farm's property.

"We’d rather be one on one with the customer instead of having a middle man. Why not buy directly from the farmer," said Patsy Schmidt, owner of Acres of Dreams Farm.

“It feels a little weird definitely having to change things up and accommodate things in different ways since the pandemic has hit, but overall, ever since it started out, we’ve seen growth in our customer base, but it’s been a change," said Lindsay Somer of Sunrise Orchards & Produce.

Schmidt said the pandemic has brought the farm to new levels as it's given them time to think of new ideas to keep people coming back.