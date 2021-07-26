On the N.S. campaign trail: Liberals pledge money for fire halls, PCs and NDPs focus on health, housing

There were more promises and more door-knocking Sunday, as party leaders work to drum up support ahead of the upcoming Nova Scotia election.

Iain Rankin is pledging to boost funding for rural fire departments if the Liberals are re-elected in the upcoming provincial election.

"A re-elected Liberal government will support the federal government initiative to include fire stations in the Canada Community Building funding program," Rankin said on the campaign tral in Mount Uniake Sunday.

The program will allow municipalities to funnel funding to rural fire departments to cover the costs of basic infrastructure maintenance.

"Fire halls, especially in rural communities, are hubs for so many activities, and our volunteer firefighters protect us every day. By supporting this change, fire halls will be able to qualify from this program which was previously the gas tax program," Rankin said.

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston started the day off by knocking on doors in the Sherbrooke with area candidate Greg Morrow.

Houston said the number one thing he's hearing from voters is concerns over the province's health care system.

"It's access in general. People are anxious that they won't be able to get the care they need when they need it, so if they don't have a doctor or whether they're afraid they're going to have a medical emergency response time," said Houston.

"This election is a referendum on health care and if you're happy with the status quo, vote for the Liberals. If you think we need changes we have a plan to go forward and we're ready to put that plan into action," said Morrow, the PC candidate for Guysborough-Tracadie.

NDP leader Gary Burrill also spent the day canvassing and meeting with candidates in Truro, New Glasgow, Antigonish, and St. Peter's.

"This campaign is about getting a government in Nova Scotia that is going to address the real needs of real people and their real lives," he said.

Burrill said mental health and affordable housing are issues he's hearing on the campaign trail.

"No matter where you go in Nova Scotia, affordable housing, the lack of control, permanent control on rents, and the lack of available affordable housing - this is a concern for people across the province. That's why we're so focused on the need for permanent rent control."

Election day is Tuesday, August 17, but early voting is already underway at returning offices across the province.