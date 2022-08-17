Once again, CRD warns of recycling pickup delays
The Capital Regional District is notifying residents that their recycling may not be picked up this week.
It's the fifth week in a row that the CRD warned of collection delays.
The CRD says curbside recycling that's scheduled to be picked up from Tuesday to Friday may not be collected on time, or at all.
If your recycling is not picked up by 9 p.m. on your scheduled pick up date, leave your bin at the curb, says the CRD.
If it's not picked up within 48 hours, move your recycling back indoors and send your address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.
The CRD says the service disruptions are due to a staff shortage at Emterra Environmental, the company contracted with picking up recycling in the capital region.
"The CRD's contractor is making best efforts to complete daily routes but residents may see some delays in service," said the regional district in a notice Wednesday.
-
WestJet app data breach reveals other people's personal informationWestJet says it's investigating a technical glitch on its app that allowed users to see other people's profiles.
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: studyA new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
-
Homicide unit investigating death in central Edmonton: EPSEdmonton Police are investigating the death of a man in central Edmonton
-
Sweden and Finland join Canada in world junior hockey semifinalsEmil Andrae broke a tie midway through the third period and Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the world junior hockey semifinals.
-
Canada sends Switzerland home, moves on to world junior semisLogan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.
-
Veterans Association Food Bank raffles trappers cabin to save livesIt's a fully insulated three by four metre cabin and they'll deliver it to the winner anywhere in the province - but the shelter and safety the little trappers shack provides goes far beyond its four walls.
-
Junction East project received new federal fundingA funding announcement from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), on Wednesday, was aimed at cutting pollution and designing efficient local infrastructure. (Supplied)
-
BC Liberal leader distances himself, the party from MLA under fire for 'climate denial'The BC Liberal leader is disavowing a party MLA for a post on social media denying that carbon dioxide is driving human-caused climate change.
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police release sketch of attempted child abduction suspectSuspect sketch released in Abbotsford attempted child abduction