Once again, CRD warns of recycling pickup delays

The Capital Regional District is notifying residents that their recycling may not be picked up this week.

It's the fifth week in a row that the CRD warned of collection delays.

The CRD says curbside recycling that's scheduled to be picked up from Tuesday to Friday may not be collected on time, or at all.

If your recycling is not picked up by 9 p.m. on your scheduled pick up date, leave your bin at the curb, says the CRD.

If it's not picked up within 48 hours, move your recycling back indoors and send your address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

The CRD says the service disruptions are due to a staff shortage at Emterra Environmental, the company contracted with picking up recycling in the capital region.

"The CRD's contractor is making best efforts to complete daily routes but residents may see some delays in service," said the regional district in a notice Wednesday.