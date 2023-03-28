'Once in a lifetime opportunity': Pair of B.C. resort properties in the Rockies listed for sale

A pair of sprawling resort properties in B.C. – complete with a hotel, ski runs and lifts, lakefront cabins, a campground, and a pub – are on sale for less than the price of some Vancouver tear-downs.

Colliers has listed the Powder King Ski Resort and its "sister property" The Azouzetta Lake Resort for $8,250,000. It's being billed as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to purchase the two properties, which are located at the base of the Pine Pass in Northeastern B.C.

The properties are remote, located 67 kilometres east of Mackenzie and 195 kilometres north of Prince George.

The ski resort, according to the listing, has been rated number 1 for snow in Canada, getting an average of 12 metres of snowfall each winter. In total, there are 364 hectares of skiable terrain, comprised of 37 runs serviced by three lifts.

Accommodations at the ski resort include a 50-room hotel, two cabins for staff, a lodge with a licensed pub and a cafeteria. The possibility for expansion is built in, the online listing says, noting the resort has a master plan with the province.

"There is a three-phase development plan which allows for land acquisitions, real estate development, commercial development, ski runs, lifts, and summer recreation activities," the realtor's website says.

The second resort is roughly six kilometres away from the ski resort, situated on the "pristine," 340-acre Azouetta Lake. The property includes several rustic but fully equipped A-frame cabins, RV sites, a campground, and on-site accommodations for a manager.

"The lake supports rainbow trout and an array of natural wildlife as well as numerous recreational opportunities such as kayaking, canoeing and boating as well as mountain biking, hiking, and other pursuits nearby," the description from Collier's says.

The property also has a gas station, a convenience Store and a restaurant called Café 97 which is open seven days a week, year-round.

A video tour of the property shows more of what it has to offer.