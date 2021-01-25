The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one more person has died related to COVID-19 and there are 68 new cases of the virus on Monday.

The latest death was a woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 291 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,807 confirmed cases of the virus, including 9,996 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

3 are related to outbreaks

1 is a close contact of a confirmed case

1 is considered community acquired

63 are still under investigation

WECHU says 1,520 cases are considered active. There are 107 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 16 people are in the ICU.

There are 52 outbreaks in the region, including 19 at LTC and retirement homes, 25 at workplaces, six at hospitals and two community outbreaks. .