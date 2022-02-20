One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP

Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Lunenburg RCMP, EHS, and several local fire services responded to a house fire on Upper Branch Road in Auburndale, N.S.

Upon arrival, police say the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It’s believed there were initially six people inside when the fire broke out.

According to police, the remains of an adult and three children were found inside the home. A 35-year-old man and a child, four, from Auburndale escaped the house and were transported to hospital.

A news release issued by Bluenose Academy Saturday evening identified the adult victim as Kaylea Savory, a teaching assistant at the school.

The academy also expressed condolences over the loss of two students at the school: Harley Savoury, Grade 6, and Hendrix Savory, Grade 3.

"As a community we are holding Kaylea's family and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time," said Jennifer McMullen, principal, and Cathy Shaw, vice principal, in the release.

South Shore Regional Centre for Education also issued a release expressing condolences and support to the family and community on Sunday.

"In addition to our grief over this tremendous loss to our community, we also recognize the impact this tragedy has on the students and staff at our school," said Paul Ash, SSRCE regional executive director, in a release.

Ash said Bluenose Academy will have additional staff, such as grief counsellors, beginning Tuesday and will remain for as long as needed.

In a second release Sunday afternoon, Ash identified the third child as a Grade 4 student at Greenfield Elementary, located in Greenfield, N.S.

That child's name has not been disclosed.

"We have a number of schools mourning and our thoughts are with all those feeling the impacts of this immense loss," said Ash, in a release.

Police have said they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

"The investigation is ongoing together with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall’s Office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office," said RCMP, in a release.

RCMP, Fire Marshall and Medical Examiner's Officer remained at the scene Sunday morning.

Police say an area of Upper Branch Road is closed and the public is asked to stay away from the area.