Winnipeg police and RCMP have arrested four people, including three teenagers, in connection with multiple armed robberies over three days.

Police said the robberies occurred between Dec. 16 and 19, with nine of the 10 robberies occurred in Winnipeg.

The robberies included:

-A gas bar in the 2100 Block of St. Mary’s Road on Dec. 16, where a gun was displayed;

-A gas bar robbery in the 400 block of Sage Creek Boulevard on Dec. 17 where a gun was displayed;

-Five robberies at gas bars in Winnipeg on Dec. 18. The robberies occurred on the 200 block of Marion Street, the 300 block of Provencher Boulevard, the 1900 block of Main Street, the 2500 block of Main Street, and the 600 block of Kildare Street. In all five robberies, a knife was brandished, according to police; and

-Two robberies on Dec. 19. One robbery occurred in the 600 block of Archibald Street, where the suspect implied he had a weapon, while the second occurred at a convenience store in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue where a gun was displayed.

-Another robbery occurred in Grunthal, Man. at a gas bar on Dec. 19. Police said a gun was displayed during the robbery.

On Dec. 19, officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area of the Corydon robbery and followed it until it was stopped in traffic. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove the vehicle over the boulevard and fled the scene at a high speed. Police pursued the car to the city limits, though the chase was stopped due to the speeds involved. RCMP were notified about the vehicle, and arrested a 19-year-old-male in the RM of Hanover, and located the vehicle on Dec. 20.

RCMP and Winnipeg police also arrested two 17-year-olds in the RM of Hanover and Steinbach on Dec. 20, and another 17-year-old male was arrested on Dec. 21 by RCMP and St. Anne Police.

David Michael Duke, 19, of Steinbach, along with two 17-year-olds from Steinbach and a 17-year-old from St. Anne have all been charged with multiple armed robbery charges and related offences, Winnipeg police said. None of the charges have been proven in court.

All four suspects remain in custody.