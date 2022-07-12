One airlifted after crash in Cambridge

One person has been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash at a Cambridge roundabout.

Waterloo regional police Sgt. Byron Harding said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Clyde Road and Franklin Boulevard roundabout.

Byron said a transport truck and a pickup truck were driving northbound when the transport slowed for the roundabout.

The pickup truck did not slow down and ran into the back of the transport.

The man driving the pickup was taken to an out-of-town hospital by air ambulance.

Byron said he’s still being assessed, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this point.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

Police are investigating distracted driving or speeding as possible factors in the crash, but at this time its cause is not known.

As of 6:30 p.m., Franklin Boulevard was closed between Savage Drive and Clyde Road. Byron said that closure will likely be in effect until 8 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE:

Franklin Boulevard, between Savage Drive and Clyde Road in Cambridge, is closed for a collision investigation.



Please avoid the area.



More to follow. pic.twitter.com/9EhtTU5QO4