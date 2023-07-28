One airlifted to hospital after Highway 144 crash, one lane reopened

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury on Friday morning has sent one person to hospital by air ambulance, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Acting Sgt. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email it happened near Elboga Lake between mile markers 78 and 79.

"The collision involves a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle," Lewis said.

"One driver had been transported to the local hospital by air Ornge, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Bruce Cullen told CTV News in a social media message he arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after the crash happened and before the paramedics arrived.

The photo he took shows the tractor-trailer had crashed into a rock cut.

The road was closed in both directions around 10:19 a.m. for a little more than an hour before one lane was reopened to alternating traffic.

"Further information will be provided when the investigation is complete," Lewis said.

The article will be updated as new information is received.