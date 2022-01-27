One arrest after LPS op targeting demand for sexual services

A 56-year-old Lucan, Ont. man has been charged following an operation by the London Police Service's (LPS) Human Trafficking Unit.

Police allege the man communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.

The operation, targeting demand for sexual services, was conducted in a south London parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

The man has been charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from person under 18 years.

He was released from custody with a future court date set for April in London.