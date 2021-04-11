One arrested after man reportedly stabbed in forearm
A man has been arrested following a reported stabbing in Downtown Kitchener.
Regional police were called to the scene in the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street East around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the forearm and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.