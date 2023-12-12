One arrested in North Bay after video shows someone starting fire in parking garage

Police in North Bay have charged a 52-year-old suspect with arson following a Dec. 5 incident in a parking garage on McIntyre Street.

A call came in at 5:30 a.m. about an active fire in a garbage can on the main level of the garage.

“North Bay Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched, and the fire was quickly extinguished,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The garbage can was destroyed and an exit sign was damaged in the incident, which caused close to $4,000 in damages.”

Police reviewed security cam footage and identified a suspect. He was later located and arrested without incident.

Charges include arson and one count of failing to comply with a release order. The accused was held for a bail hearing.