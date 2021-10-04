One arrested, second suspect sought over $300K in stolen goods
A man sought in connection with the discovery of more than $300,000 in stolen property has been arrested, but police are now looking for a second suspect.
Police had put out a call last Wednesday that they were looking for 40-year-old Richard Kyle Newstead.
Officials now say Newstead was arrested on Thursday.
A warrant for his arrest on five counts of posession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 had been issued after a police search found stolen vehicles, uniforms and disposable gloves with a combined value of $354,703.
Police say they also now have images of a second suspect captured on video surveillance and are asking for public help to identify him.
He is described as Caucasian, 45-65 years of age, with short grey receding hair and a goatee.
He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, jeans and black running shoes.
Police have not disclosed what specific charges the second suspect is facing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
-
Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn and taking off in BradfordPolice are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.
-
Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked trailer in MississaugaOne woman is in life-threatening condition after police say she crashed into a parked trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental healthConst. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
-
N.S. Mounties identify person and car of interest after shots fired at house in Lunenburg CountyShots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.
-
Prescribed fires planned at 5 Saskatoon parksSaskatoon parks staff in consultation with the Meewasin Valley Authority and the Saskatoon Fire Department will be performing brief, small-scale prescribed fires this fall.
-
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlywedsMany Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
-
City of Windsor’s 311/211 phone system experiencing technical difficultiesSome calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.
-
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucusPremier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination “double standard” after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.
-
Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny TownshipAn out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.