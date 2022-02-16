‘One-at-a-time therapy’ cuts wait list for mental health services in N.B.

The New Brunswick government announced Wednesday that a program introduced last summer has dramatically improved the provincial waitlist for mental health services.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said Wendesday at a press conference that the ‘one-at-a-time therapy' program has cut the waitlist 46 per cent.

“We have found that between 60 to 70 per cent of mental health clients can be helped within on to three sessions,” said Shephard.

The one-at-a-time therapy program, also known as single session therapy, was piloted in Campbellton, N.B., but is now offered at all community addictions and mental health clinics in New Brunswick.

The services are offered to walk-in clients, or by appointment, either virtually or in person for people 16-years-old and above.

In the appointment — which may last an hour — a specific, client-focused, strength-based approach is used to deal with the issue the individual wants to address, the province said.

Shephard says the service is not meant for emergencies or for people in a mental health crisis, adding community mental health clinics continue to offer more intensive services for people who need them.

According to the province, since the program started last July, some community mental health clinics have eliminated wait lists, and in larger communities, the waitlist has gone down considerably.

In Saint John, the list has been reduced by 72 per cent. Client satisfaction has been positive, with 95 per cent reporting that they are satisfied with the services they have received, the province said.

Rene Fournier of the Horizon Health Network, said the ‘one-at-a-time therapy' program has made mental health supports more accessible.

“The success of this service is witnessed by our clinicians here in the Saint John area, as well as elsewhere in the province,” said Fournier.

“New Brunswickers now have timely access to mental health therapy when they need it most.”

The announcement Wednesday marked one year since the release of the inter-departmental addiction and mental health action plan released by New Brunswick.

“It’s all combined, it’s an all-out effort of the health-care system to continue to meet the needs,” said Shephard.