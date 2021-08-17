One case of COVID-19 in P.E.I.; Eight cases remain
There is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
Contact tracing is complete, and the individual is self-isolating.
There is a flight notification related to the case. Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown departing Monday and arriving Tuesday, is advised to monitor closely for symptoms and if any symptoms develop, self-isolate and visit a testing clinic.
P.E.I. currently has eight active cases of COVID-19.
There have been 221 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic.
Islanders are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and every Island resident 12 and older who wants to be immunized will have an opportunity to receive one.
Information on P.E.I.’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out and appointment booking information is available online.
