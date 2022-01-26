One charged after police execute search warrant at Kitchener motel

A 59-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested for drug related offences after police executed a search warrant at a motel in the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener Wednesday morning.

Investigators seized suspected suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, psilocybin, Canadian currency and stolen identity documents, Waterloo regional police said in a media release.

The man is facing a number of charges including five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of identity documents. He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants, police said.

Earlier in the morning police warned there was an “increased police presence in the area” and two people were in custody.

Currently in the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener conducting a search warrant at a motel.



There will be an increased police presence in the area.



Two individuals are in police custody. No concerns for public safety.



More to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/GnDfMVsHbT

More to come.