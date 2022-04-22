One charged following family dispute in Elliot Lake

A dispute among family members in Elliot Lake this week led to a broken window and criminal charges.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called around 5:30 p.m. on April 19 to a residence on Dunn Road.

"The complainant reported having a verbal dispute with a family member," police said in a news release Friday.

"After leaving the apartment, the person proceeded to throw a rock at the window causing it to shatter and make a hole."

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested April 21 and charged with mischief. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 7.