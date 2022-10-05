One child, not on school bus, injured in collision
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa paramedics say a child in a passenger vehicle was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Manotick.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Manotick Main Street and Bridge Street.
A school bus at the scene had no kids on board and its driver was unharmed, but a child in the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The child was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The age of the child was not immediately available.
