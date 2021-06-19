One confirmed dead after early morning house explosion in Saskatoon

Police have confirmed a person is dead following a home explosion in Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

No details have been provided about the age or gender of the person.

The Saskatoon Fire Department found the body at 7:05 a.m. Fire Chef Morgan Hackl said the occupant of the home lived alone, but noted someone else could have been visiting them.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, multiple 911 calls reported a house explosion in the 2200 block of Clarence Avenue South.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a house "levelled" from an explosion, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a media release.

Large debris, vehicles and a detached garage were on fire, the department said.

Fire spread to a neighbouring house and crews had to act quickly to protect the home, the department said. The extent of the damages to that home have yet to be determined.

“Fire crews arriving did find the address, 2214, an explosion did occur. The address of that home was totally levelled,” Hackl said.

In total, 29 firefighters were on scene, with the final ones leaving at 8:15 am.

“To the south we had vehicles on fire, garage fire in the backyard, then also the structure to the north of this property was on fire,” Hackl added.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said investigators are on scene, along with members of the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office and the fire department.

In a tweet, Morgan Hackl, the chief of the Saskatoon Fire Department, asked residents to stay away from the area as crews clean up and investigate.

He said “considerable damage” was caused to multiple homes due to fire spread and flying debris.

1/2 - Fire crews and Fire Investigator remain on scene at a house explosion that impacted many homes and residents. Considerable damage to multiple homes from fire spread and flying debris. Please stay away from the 2200 block of Clarence as crews do overhaul and investigation. pic.twitter.com/CiO58deOyv

2/2 - Commitment, courage, teamwork, safety. Thank you to all the partners on scene for this incident.@cityofsaskatoon @SaskatoonPolice @stoontransit @SaskEnergy @MedavieWest pic.twitter.com/wxQpOQ56fd

Prior to the explosion, two SPS patrol officers noticed a home on fire in the area, according to an SPS news release.

As the officers approached, an explosion could be heard, SPS said.

Some residents in the area have been evacuated, according to SPS.

Traffic restrictions are in place and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police said investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

“Due to the extensive scene it may be some time before further updates can be provided,” SPS said in the release.

Further details will be released as they become available.

Taylor Adolphe, a resident in the Aldelaide Avenue area, said the explosion was a “surreal experience.”

“Nothing like this really happens in this neighbourhood,” Adolphe said. ““When I was driving by and saw the police tape up and everything it was definitely a shock.”

This is a developing story. More to come...

With files from CTV News Saskatoon's Tyler Barrow.