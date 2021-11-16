One confirmed dead in B.C. mudslide, cities continue to assess damage

One person has been confirmed dead while others are reported missing after a mudslide on a British Columbia highway, officials say.

B.C. RCMP said in a statement Tuesday a woman's body was recovered from the scene of the slide on Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

At least two people have been reported missing, and other occupied vehicles may have been caught up in the slide, which was located about nine kilometres north of Pemberton, according to the RCMP.

The highway is still closed between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road. Initial reports suggested about 50 vehicles were trapped, some of which may have been carried away.

Meanwhile, B.C.'s transportation ministry is advising residents to "avoid travel to Abbotsford and the surrounding areas" due to the city being under a state of emergency and extensive flooding causing damage to roadways in the Fraser Valley.

"Emergency crews [are] dealing with extensive flooding and any additional traffic volume will hamper their efforts," the ministry stated through its DriveBC Twitter account. "Highways are closed until further notice."

Abbotsford issued a local state of emergency Monday due to "several localized emergencies" because of the flooding. The city's mayor said the alert will stay in place for seven days, unless it's called off earlier.

Schools in Abbotsford were also closed Tuesday.

In addition, certain parts of the Straiton and Sumas Prairie areas were ordered to evacuate on Monday and Tuesday.

The City of Vancouver reopened the Burrard Street Bridge after it was closed Monday night due to concerns about a huge barge that ran aground nearby.

The barge broke free from its moorings during a powerful windstorm that followed the torrential rains that lashed southern B.C. between Saturday and Monday night.

It was seen floating near the city's seawall Monday afternoon before eventually running aground at Sunset Beach. Officials closed the bridge over concerns it could come loose once again.

The city said on Twitter there are plans underway to tow the barge away Tuesday afternoon. An engineer with the city told CTV News Vancouver he estimates up to six tugs would be required to pull the barge off the rocks.

While some roads have reopened, many remain closed as a result of flooding and mudslides Tuesday as rescue efforts continue to reach those still stuck in their vehicles. A number of road alerts remain in affect, including those for parts of Highways 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14 and 99, due to flooding and mudslides.

Hydro crews have made progress restoring power in many areas but nearly 20,000 customers from Vancouver Island to the Kootenay region are still in the dark and crews have not yet been assigned to several hard-hit areas, including Chilliwack and Hope.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities as a result of the weather system.

With a file from CTV News' Kendra Mangione, Alyse Kotyk, Alissa Thibault and Andrew Weichel, and The Canadian Press