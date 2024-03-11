One confirmed dead in Barrie drowning

One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Lake Simcoe in Barrie over the weekend.

According to Barrie police, officers responded to a call of a man in the water near Lakeshore Drive and Bayfield Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews arrived and located the man in the icy water near the Government Docks.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Barrie police are asking those in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Bayfield Street who may have camera footage to contact the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

The man's identity has not been released.