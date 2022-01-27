One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; 144 in hospital

Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported another death related to COVID-19 on Thursday as hospitalizations remained steady at 144.

A spokesperson said the latest death was a woman in her 90s.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital sits at 144, the same as Wednesday. The number of people in area ICUs dropped by two, now at 22.

Another 213 cases of COVID-19 were added on Thursday, although officials say those numbers are underestimated due to testing eligibility. Of the new cases, 196 were confirmed Wednesday, while the rest were added to previous days' totals.

The region has reported 37,725 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, including 34,918 recoveries and 347 deaths.

There are 2,000 active cases in the region, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard shows 73 active outbreaks in the region, including 35 in long-term care/retirement homes, 26 in congregate settings and 12 in hospitals.

Health partners have administered 1,218,350 vaccine doses to date, including 268,541 third doses. Of the eligible population aged five and older, 87.99 per cent have one dose and 82.57 per cent have two doses.

As for the whole population, 83.26 per cent have one dose and 78.19 per cent have two doses.

Across Ontario, 3,645 people with COVID-19 are in hospital, with 599 in the province's ICUs.

Another 70 deaths were reported on Thursday, although the Ministry of Health said those occurred over the past 19 days.

Another 5,852 cases were added to the provincial total. To date, Ontario has reported 1,016,099 lab-confirmed cases of the disease.

With files from CTV Toronto