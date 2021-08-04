One COVID-19-related death, 19 new cases logged in Waterloo Region on Wednesday

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19-related death and 19 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest death brings the region's total death toll to 283.

Since the pandemic began, there have now been 18,446 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 18,000 resolved infections and 151 active cases.

Hospitalizations also rose in the past 24 hours, up by two to 19. Of those, 10 people are receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Another 15 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of variant cases to 4,767. All of the latest variant cases were confirmed as the Delta variant.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,270 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

258 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners in Waterloo Region administered 2,508 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday. Since the vaccine rollout began, 773,236 jabs have been put into arms.

More than 83.2 per cent of residents 12 and older have now received at least one dose, while 71.57 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, health officials logged 139 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

The province's total death tally now sits at 9,360. There have been 551,125 lab-confirmed cases recorded in Ontario.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 198, up from 160 at this time last week.

With files from CTV Toronto.