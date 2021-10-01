One COVID-19 related-death; 85 new cases in New Brunswick Friday

New Brunswick is reporting a COVID-19 related death and 85 new cases on Friday.

A person in their 90s has died in Zone 1 (Moncton region), bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 60.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, Marcia and I extend heartfelt condolences to those mourning the loss of their loved one,” Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release. “Hearing of these losses never gets easier, nor should it.”

“It’s important to remember that those we have lost to this virus are more than numbers – they were people with hopes, dreams and loved ones," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

There are also 97 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 677.

Of the new cases, 68 – or 80 per cent – are not fully vaccinated. There are 41 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 15 in an intensive care unit. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public Health says 80.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 89.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

ACCESS TO ONLINE IMMUNIZATION RECORDS

A simplified registration option is now available providing greater online access to immunization records on MyHealthNB.

This new option now allows people to register for a MyHealthNB account without having to book an in-person appointment at a Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Anyone 16 or older who has received at least one vaccine in the province and has a valid New Brunswick Medicare number, or another Canadian Health Card number, can now register for a MyHealthNB account.

“I would encourage those who have booked an in-person appointment to cancel it and instead, use this new option,” said Russell.

Cancellations can be done online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 15 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

four people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Nine cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 11 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

two people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Six cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 21 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

three people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

people 50-59;

a person 60-69;

three people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Nineteen cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 25 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

16 people 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

two people 40-49;

four people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 90 and over.

Sixteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and nine cases are under investigation.

The 11 new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 70-79.

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

The two new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under; and

a person 60-69.

Both cases are under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

Positive cases have been confirmed in schools and child-care facilities in Zones 1 (Moncton region), 3 (Fredericton region), 4 (Edmundston region) and 5 (Campbellton region).

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A positive case was confirmed at the following schools: Moncton High School and Beaverbrook School in Moncton. A new positive case was also confirmed at École Champlain in Moncton, which was previously impacted.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – A positive case was confirmed at Centreville Community School. A new positive case was also confirmed at Hartland Community School, which was previously impacted. A positive case was confirmed at Centreville Child Care.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A positive case was confirmed at École Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur in Grand Falls. A new positive case or cases have been confirmed at the following schools, which were previously impacted: École Mgr-Martin in St-Quentin, École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick and Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand Falls. A positive case was also confirmed at Centre de Soins et Éducation Mickey & Minnie in Saint André.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) – A new positive case was confirmed at Galion des Appalaches in Campbellton, which was previously impacted.

Since Sept. 7, 63 schools and 28 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.