One-day blitz nabs dozens of distracted drivers in Saanich

The B.C. Highway Patrol says dozens of motorists were ticketed for using electronic devices while driving, and nearly two-dozen more violation tickets were issued during a road check in Saanich last week.

On March 3, members of the joint B.C. Highway Patrol, Capital Regional District and Integrated Road Safety Unit (BCHP-CRD-IRSU) conducted a road check as part of the province's "Distracted Driving Awareness Month."

The one-day operation led to 44 tickets being issued for driving while using electronic devices, and another 22 tickets were handed out for other types of motor vehicle offences, according to RCMP.

"Distracted driving is something that is entirely preventable," said Staff-Sgt. Adam Tallboy, officer in charge of BCHP Vancouver Island, in a release Wednesday.

"As a driver, it is your responsibility to let those calls go to voicemail and to refrain from texting until you’re pulled over safely at your destination," he said. "Safe driving unequivocally starts with you."

According to ICBC, distracted driving is a factor in nearly 40 per cent of all car crashes that result in injuries and that are reported to police.

Districted driving also plays a role in approximately 77 vehicle-related deaths in B.C. each year, including 10 deaths on Vancouver Island, according to ICBC.

On March 10, the Saanich Police Department also ran its own distracted driving operation near the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Borden Street.

Within the first two hours, police handed out 18 distracted driving tickets.

Between March 1 and March 10, Saanich police say they handed out more than 40 distracted driving tickets.

"It's not only the fines that people should really be focused on," said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades.

"We know that driving while distracted, not paying attention, is a leading cause of serious injury and/or death on our roads in B.C.," he said.

"We all have a part in road safety and we're here all month on our roads with our partner agencies ensuring that people are making the right choice and leaving the phone alone."