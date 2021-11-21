One-day Christmas market supports local animal rescue
A one-day holiday-themed market helped support Second Chance Animal Rescue (SCARS) on Sunday at the Alberta Aviation Museum.
More than 100 local vendors took part in the market selling everything from jewellery, kitchen items, Christmas decorations, soaps, perfumes, and food products.
“We have something for everyone,” Cathy Malcom, SCARS vendor coordinator, told CTV News Edmonton.
The volunteer-run event saw more than 1,000 Edmontonians shop and support the animal rescue agency.
“All the vendors have paid a table fee to be part of the event and all the money goes towards SCARS,” Malcom added. “So it’s a big, big fundraiser for us.
“Our vendors are incredibly happy that they are able to be at this location in-person and be able to interact with their customers.”
Vendors also donated items for an online charity auction that will launch tomorrow.
