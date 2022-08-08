One-day emergency department closure coming to Clinton Public Hospital
Clinton Public Hospital will see another brief temporary closure of the emergency department due to staffing constraints.
On Monday, a news release noted the measure would be required to manage the lack of frontline healthcare staff.
“Due to ongoing health human resource shortages, the emergency department at the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) - Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Aug. 11,” reads the statement from the HPHA.
The announcement of the closure came the same day the HPHA said Clinton Public Hospital was resuming full emergency department hours following a weekend closure.
Regular reduced hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily will resume on Aug. 12.
“Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available emergency department to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need,” said the HPHA.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.