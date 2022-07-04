One day heat alert issued due to spike in temperatures, humidity

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a one day heat alert for Monday afternoon as temperatures reach into the 30s.

According to Environment Canada, Monday's forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 31C, with humidex values of 33C.

According to a press release issued by the MLHU Monday afternoon, these high temperatures and humidity levels are enough to meet the health unit’s criteria for a one day heat alert. The alert will be in effect until Tuesday morning.

The MLHU recommends the following tips to avoid heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight

When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors, and if you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible. Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening and avoid intense or moderately intense physical exercise

Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home

Take a cool bath or shower periodically

Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven

Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat.

Overnight Monday will offer a bit of a reprieve, with temperatures dropping to 21C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The forecast will be unsettled Tuesday, with a high of 27C, feeling like 37C with the humidity. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain early in the day, with a possible risk of thunderstorms into the morning and through the afternoon.

The MLHU issues heat alerts when Environment Canada forecasts a daytime high of 31C or higher and a low of 20C or higher, or when Environment Canada forecasts a humidex of 40C or higher.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, you can visit the MLHU website.