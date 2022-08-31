One dead after 'altercation,' assault in Surrey

A man in Surrey has died from his injuries after an assault in Surrey Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Mounties say they were called about an "altercation" between two men in the Newton area at 1:50 p.m.

"Upon police attendance, an adult male was located in medical distress. Despite all attempts by first responders to save the man’s life, he succumbed to his injuries on scene," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release.

Authorities said a suspect has been taken into custody. The scene on 61 Avenue near 141 Street will remain behind police tape "for a significant amount of time," the statement added.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators is urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).