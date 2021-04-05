One dead after bus rolls over driver

A man died Monday when the bus he was inspecting accidentally ran over him.

The incident took place Monday afternoon at the First Canada school bus facility at 4836 6 Street N.E.

According to a police spokesperson, a driver put his bus into gear, then left the bus to inspect something.

At that point, the bus moved, running over the driver, who died.

Calgary police and OHS (Occupational Health and Safety) are on scene, investigating.

This is a developing story..